A woman, walking with her partner in Patchogue before dawn on July 7, was assaulted by one man in a group after he made lewd remarks to her, Suffolk police said, issuing a $5,000 cash reward for his arrest as a possible hate crime.

The couple were in an alleyway, just west of the patchogue-Medford Library on Main Street, when the "verbal altercation" occurred, the police said, adding they do not believe the other men took part in the assault. The Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

The victim was taken to Long Island Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect wore a red bandana, red shirt, and red pants, police said.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-220-TIPS, or text “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email at www.tipsubmit.com.