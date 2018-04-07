Suffolk County police are investigating after a Patchogue woman was tied up and her home burglarized in a home invasion early Saturday.

Police said the woman, 34, was in her bedroom at a house on Shaber Road when she heard a noise at the back door around 3:55 a.m. A Suffolk police spokeswoman said the back door to the apartment — which is a unit in a house — was unlocked.

When the woman went to investigate, two people in ski masks forced her back inside and tied her hands with a cellphone cord. The two suspects then took cash and personal items before fleeing.

Police said they have not confirmed the gender of the burglars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-8477.