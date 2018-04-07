TODAY'S PAPER
Woman tied up during Patchogue home burglary, cops say

Suffolk County police said burglars wearing ski masks

Suffolk County police said burglars wearing ski masks tied up a woman during a burglary in Patchogue early Saturday morning. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Laura Blasey and David Olson laura.blasey@newsday.com, david.olson@newsday.com @lblasey
Suffolk County police are investigating after a Patchogue woman was tied up and her home burglarized in a home invasion early Saturday.

Police said the woman, 34, was in her bedroom at a house on Shaber Road when she heard a noise at the back door around 3:55 a.m. A Suffolk police spokeswoman said the back door to the apartment — which is a unit in a house — was unlocked.

When the woman went to investigate, two people in ski masks forced her back inside and tied her hands with a cellphone cord. The two suspects then took cash and personal items before fleeing.

Police said they have not confirmed the gender of the burglars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-8477.

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk. She has been at Newsday since 2015 and is a University of Maryland alumna.

