A motorist, now charged with driving while impaired with drugs/alcohol, struck a police car Friday evening in Patchogue, injuring an officer inside, Suffolk police said.

The driver, Sylvia Ebiware, 44, of Bellport, ran into a patrol car stopped in traffic by 39 East Main St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated and released, police said.

Ebiware's arraignment is set for Saturday.

This is the second night in a row that a motorist has crashed into a patrol car on Long Island. In Ronkonkoma, another driver, later charged with driving while intoxicated, crashed her vehicle into a police car with its emergency lights flashing as it was positioned to block traffic from a nearby accident.