TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Driver charged with DWAI after hitting patrol car in Patchogue, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A motorist, now charged with driving while impaired with drugs/alcohol, struck a police car Friday evening in Patchogue, injuring an officer inside, Suffolk police said.

The driver, Sylvia Ebiware, 44, of Bellport, ran into a patrol car stopped in traffic by 39 East Main St. shortly before 10:30 p.m. The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated and released, police said.

Ebiware's arraignment is set for Saturday.

This is the second night in a row that a motorist has crashed into a patrol car on Long Island. In Ronkonkoma, another driver, later charged with driving while intoxicated, crashed her vehicle into a police car with its emergency lights flashing as it was positioned to block traffic from a nearby accident.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Family members of victims Michael Lopez and Jefferson
Reputed MS-13 member extradited, arraigned in 2017 killings
St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson saw a
COVID-19 blamed for another problem: alcohol addiction
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran introduces Quality Assurance
Nassau owes $17.2M in refunds after assessment challenges
Retired NYPD officer John DeVito of Bellport was
Deadline nears to register claims with 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund
Biz Markie performs at Mastercard House in Manhattan
Rapper Biz Markie from Long Island dies at 57
People enjoying being on the water with their
Forecast: Flash flood watch, heat advisory for Nassau
Didn’t find what you were looking for?