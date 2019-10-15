TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

$100G in goods stolen from Brentwood pawnshop, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two men broke a lock and stole more than $100,000 in jewelry from a Brentwood pawnshop in June, and Suffolk police are now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help solve the burglary.

Photographs of the burglary of EZ Cash Pawn & Jewelry, at 12:45 a.m. June 11, show two men in light-colored clothing with hoods.

The jewelry was stored in a safe; the duo fled in a vehicle waiting outside.

It is not uncommon for there to be a lag between the crime and the offering of a reward. 

Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-220-TIPS, or texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

All calls and text messages will be kept confidential.  

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

