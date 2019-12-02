TODAY'S PAPER
Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Riverhead, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A pedestrian died after being struck by multiple vehicles Monday in Riverhead, including one that failed to stop, police said.

The name of the victim, a 72-year-old man, was not released. He was a resident of Riverhead, police said in a statement.

At about 5:06 p.m., the man began walking northbound across West Main Street, west of Marcy Avenue, officials said. While the man stood in the middle of the street, a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him, Riverhead police said. The man was then struck by a second vehicle traveling westbound, police said.

The victim was later pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, officials said.

Police said the first vehicle that struck the man, believed to be a white sport utility vehicle, did not stop. At the scene, officers recovered a mirror from the vehicle, which police believe sustained damage on its driver's side from hitting the pedestrian. The second vehicle that struck the man remained on scene, officials said.

The Riverhead Police Detective Division asks anyone who may have information to contact detectives at 631-727-4500, extension 289.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

