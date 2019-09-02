A Holbrook man was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated after he hit and killed a pedestrian outside the victim’s Ronkonkoma home Monday morning, Suffolk police said.

Eric Lindemann was driving a 2018 Kia south on Ocean Avenue when he veered off the road and onto the shoulder, striking Amanullah Aman outside his home on Ocean Avenue around 11:40 a.m., police said in a news release.

Aman, 64, was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Lindemann, 33, of Mill Road, with driving while intoxicated. He was being held overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.