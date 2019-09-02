TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Drunken driver hits, kills pedestrian in Ronkonkoma, police say

A Holbrook man was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated after he hit and killed a pedestrian outside the victim's Ronkonkoma home Monday morning, Suffolk police said. (Credit: James Carbone)

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

A Holbrook man was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated after he hit and killed a pedestrian outside the victim’s Ronkonkoma home Monday morning, Suffolk police said.

Eric Lindemann was driving a 2018 Kia south on Ocean Avenue when he veered off the road and onto the shoulder, striking Amanullah Aman outside his home on Ocean Avenue around 11:40 a.m., police said in a news release.

Aman, 64, was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Lindemann, 33, of Mill Road, with driving while intoxicated. He was being held overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Emergency officials survey damage Monday on Drayton Avenue NWS: Possible waterspout, funnel cloud off South Shore
Former Vice President Joe Biden on a campaign 1600: What makes Biden run? Trump, mainly
Samantha Fanuka, now a sophomore at American University LI schools going environmentally friendly  
The Delta terminal at LaGuardia airport Monday showing Hurricane Dorian prompts airlines to cancel flights
Members of the Amistad Long Island Black Bar Sailing on LI Sound and inspired by history
Ascencion Gonzalez, left, and Dagoberto Velazquez, right, grill LIers soak up last unofficial day of summer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search