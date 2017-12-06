TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Hempstead man charged in fatal hit and run, cops say

Police said Jose Monterroso, of Hempstead, was charged

Police said Jose Monterroso, of Hempstead, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal auto accident in Carle Place on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Deon J. Hampton  deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Hempstead man was charged early Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit and run, Nassau County police said.

Jose Monterroso, 57, was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal auto accident. He was held on bail of $25,000 bond or cash.

Police said Monterroso was driving his 2016 Toyota north on Glen Cove Road in Carle Place at 5:25 a.m. when he struck Myung Park, 68, as she crossed the road.

Officers said Monterroso then fled without notifying police, but later returned during the investigation and was taken into police custody.

Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at 5:40 a.m. at the scene, officers said.

The defendant’s vehicle was impounded as evidence. While no other injuries were reported, the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Glen Cove Road was closed during the investigation.

