Police: Pedestrian injured in Central Islip hit and run

A man crossing Carleton Avenue in Central Islip was struck by a hit-and-run driver and seriously injured Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.

The accident occurred at South Research Place at about 9 p.m., police said.

Police said the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound motor vehicle whose driver fled the scene following the crash.

The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of next of kin. Police said he was transported by Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he is listed in serious condition.

Police said Major Case Unit detectives are investigating and anyone with information regarding the accident is being asked to call them at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.