TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police: Pedestrian injured in Central Islip hit and run

Suffolk County police investigate scene where a pedestrian

Suffolk County police investigate scene where a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver at the of intersection of Carleton Avenue and South Research Place in Central Islip, Sunday night, Oct. 4, 2020. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A man crossing Carleton Avenue in Central Islip was struck by a hit-and-run driver and seriously injured Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.

The accident occurred at South Research Place at about 9 p.m., police said.

Police said the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound motor vehicle whose driver fled the scene following the crash.

The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of next of kin. Police said he was transported by Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he is listed in serious condition.

Police said Major Case Unit detectives are investigating and anyone with information regarding the accident is being asked to call them at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Police at the scene in Brentwood after a Cops: Woman drove drunk with 3 kids in car before crashing through house
State and local officials unnounce the completion of Westbury unveils renovated community center complex
Hillary Clinton shortly after she became ill during Janison: Trump's COVID case may have limited impact
School buses are parked in a bus depot List: COVID-19 cases reported in LI schools
Giuseppe "Joe" Oppedisano and his daughter Tina Maria One dead after seaplane crashes in Whitestone, officials say
Harding Avenue Elementary School in Lindenhurst in May, 3 Lindenhurst schools go remote after 2 staffers test positive
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search