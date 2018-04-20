TODAY'S PAPER
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A pedestrian was injured by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night in Central Islip, police said.

The man was walking on Wilson Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. when he was hit, police said.

The vehicle drove away, and the pedestrian was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers later found an abandoned vehicle with damage that matched the vehicle involved, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call the Third Precinct at 631-852-8315 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

