A pedestrian was injured by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night in Central Islip, police said.

The man was walking on Wilson Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. when he was hit, police said.

The vehicle drove away, and the pedestrian was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers later found an abandoned vehicle with damage that matched the vehicle involved, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call the Third Precinct at 631-852-8315 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.