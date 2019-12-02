Cops seek driver in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck they said struck a pedestrian last month in Huntington Station, fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run occurred Nov. 3 at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Hills Road and 6th Avenue, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the victim, identified only as a man, suffered "physical injuries" in the incident — but was not seriously injured.

Second Squad detectives have released surveillance footage of the pickup, which they said is missing a passenger side mirror.

It was unclear if that mirror was lost in the incident or if it has been recovered by investigators.

Police said that after striking the pedestrian, the driver, who was eastbound on West Hills Road, fled north on New York Avenue.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the truck, the driver or the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or they can go online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.