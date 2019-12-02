TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops seek driver in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Suffolk olice are looking for the driver of

Suffolk olice are looking for the driver of this dark-colored pickup truck they said struck a pedestrian last month in Huntington Station, fleeing the scene. Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck they said struck a pedestrian last month in Huntington Station, fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run occurred Nov. 3 at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Hills Road and 6th Avenue, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the victim, identified only as a man, suffered "physical injuries" in the incident — but was not seriously injured.

Second Squad detectives have released surveillance footage of the pickup, which they said is missing a passenger side mirror.

It was unclear if that mirror was lost in the incident or if it has been recovered by investigators.

Police said that after striking the pedestrian, the driver, who was eastbound on West Hills Road, fled north on New York Avenue.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the truck, the driver or the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or they can go online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Holiday Festival in Stony Brook Village. Giant puppets coming to LI holiday festival
Gregory Davidson, 43, of Uniondale, will be arraigned Cops: Man arrested after confronting youth, aunt in house
News 12 Long Island anchor Carol Silva returned Silva makes emotional return to News 12
During a meeting of the Head of the Neighbors object to proposed building on billionaire's estate
This Ridge home is on the market for LI log cabin lists for $299,000
Thomas Spota, left and Christopher McPartland arriving last Key witness returning to stand in Spota trial
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search