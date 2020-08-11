TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Pedestrian hurt in Brentwood crash, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 27-year-old pedestrian was critically injured when he was struck by a car Monday night in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the collision occurred around 10:10 p.m. on Second Avenue between Broadway and Timberline Drive and said the driver, identified as Elna Panphile, 54, of Brentwood, remained at the scene.

Police said Panphile was driving a 2009 Hyundai Accent east on Second Avenue when her vehicle struck Wilmer Velasquez, who also lives in Brentwood.

Velasquez was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition. Panphile was not injured, police said. 

The Hyundai was impounded for a safety check. The cause of the collision remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

