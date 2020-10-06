TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian hit, killed by box truck in Hempstead, Nassau police say

Hempstead police at the scene of a collision in which a pedestrian was fatally struck by a box truck on North Franklin Avenue Monday morning. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man walking on a Hempstead road died after a box truck struck him Monday morning, Nassau police said.

The Freightliner box truck was headed north in the right lane, in front of 38 North Franklin Ave., when the collision occurred at about 9 a.m., police said.

The driver, who was not injured, remained at the crash site, police said.

The identity of the man who died has not been released. The investigation has yet to finish, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

