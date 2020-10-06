A man walking on a Hempstead road died after a box truck struck him Monday morning, Nassau police said.

The Freightliner box truck was headed north in the right lane, in front of 38 North Franklin Ave., when the collision occurred at about 9 a.m., police said.

The driver, who was not injured, remained at the crash site, police said.

The identity of the man who died has not been released. The investigation has yet to finish, police said.