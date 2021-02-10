TODAY'S PAPER
Driver charged with DWI after hitting pedestrian in West Babylon, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police at the scene of a crash in which one woman was seriously injured in West Babylon Tuesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 48-year-old Amityville woman was hit by a Jeep Cherokee and seriously injured while crossing a West Babylon road Tuesday evening, and the driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated, Suffolk police in a statement.

Andrew Bonamico, 58, of West Babylon, was headed north on Little East Neck Road when he hit the woman, who was near the intersection with Baur Street, at about 6:50 p.m., police said.

The woman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Bonamico's arraignment is set for Wednesday, the police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

