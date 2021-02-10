A 48-year-old Amityville woman was hit by a Jeep Cherokee and seriously injured while crossing a West Babylon road Tuesday evening, and the driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated, Suffolk police in a statement.

Andrew Bonamico, 58, of West Babylon, was headed north on Little East Neck Road when he hit the woman, who was near the intersection with Baur Street, at about 6:50 p.m., police said.

The woman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Bonamico's arraignment is set for Wednesday, the police said.