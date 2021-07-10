Driver charged with DWI after fatal collision in Melville, Suffolk police say
Walking across Broadhollow Road in Melville on Friday night proved fatal for someone who was struck by an SUV driven by a man now charged with driving while intoxicated, Suffolk police said.
The name of the pedestrian, who was trying to cross the road at about 9:35 p.m., will be released after the family is notified, the police statement said.
Shane Decamp, 48, of Coram, was driving a 2016 Mazda CX-5 in front of 400 Broadhollow Road when he struck the person, whose death was pronounced at the site, police said.
Decamp is set be arraigned Saturday.
No further details were issued.