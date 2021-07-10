Walking across Broadhollow Road in Melville on Friday night proved fatal for someone who was struck by an SUV driven by a man now charged with driving while intoxicated, Suffolk police said.

The name of the pedestrian, who was trying to cross the road at about 9:35 p.m., will be released after the family is notified, the police statement said.

Shane Decamp, 48, of Coram, was driving a 2016 Mazda CX-5 in front of 400 Broadhollow Road when he struck the person, whose death was pronounced at the site, police said.

Decamp is set be arraigned Saturday.

No further details were issued.