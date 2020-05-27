TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man charged with DWAI in Brentwood crash that killed girl, 4, Suffolk police say

Christian Yanes, 19, is led out of the

Christian Yanes, 19, is led out of the Third Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.  Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla and Nicole Fuller joan.gralla@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 19-year-old man has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after he struck and killed a 4-year-old girl in front of her Brentwood home Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

Christian Yanes of Brentwood was driving a 2018 Honda Civic north on Fulton Street around 6:50 p.m. when he hit Roussy A. Cabrera Fuentes, police said. She was taken by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead, the police statement said.

Yanes is to be arraigned Wednesday. His Honda will be inspected.

Anyone who can help the police investigation should call 631-852-6555.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Construction continues at the new Belmont arena for Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
This image made from video provided by Christian Woman fired after backlash from racist park confrontation
A Clearview Roofing and Construction crew at work Businesses scramble as Phase One of reopening begins on LI
Members of the Long Beach CSEA hold a Long Beach passes $94M budget with 3.68% tax hike
A person walks along closed stores and restricted Suffolk seeks up to $5 million in loans for small business
Sana Raoof is a former Jericho High School Former Jericho student delivering commencement at Harvard
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search