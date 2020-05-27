A 19-year-old man has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after he struck and killed a 4-year-old girl in front of her Brentwood home Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

Christian Yanes of Brentwood was driving a 2018 Honda Civic north on Fulton Street around 6:50 p.m. when he hit Roussy A. Cabrera Fuentes, police said. She was taken by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead, the police statement said.

Yanes is to be arraigned Wednesday. His Honda will be inspected.

Anyone who can help the police investigation should call 631-852-6555.