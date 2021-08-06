A woman out walking early Friday morning in Wheatley Heights, where she lives, died after she was struck by a driver who has been charged with driving while intoxicated, Suffolk police said.

Blanche Pope, 60, was walking along Main Avenue around 12:10 a.m. when she was hit by a 2020 Mitsubishi driven by Shawnet Earle, 30, of Hempstead, who was headed east on Main Avenue at 26th Street, according to police.

Pope's death was pronounced at the scene, police said.

Earle was charged with driving while intoxicated. One of her two adult passengers suffered minor injuries and was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

Earle is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Anyone who can help investigators should call 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.