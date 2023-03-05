Long IslandCrime

Cops: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hempstead

By Vera Chinesevera.chinese@newsday.com@VeraChinese

A man was struck and killed late Saturday in Hempstead while crossing a street, Nassau police said.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was attempting to cross the road near 455 Front Street at 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Impala, according to police.

He was about 30 years old and pronounced and died at the scene. The driver, a 56-year-old man, stayed at the scene and the Impala was impounded for a safety check, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

Vera Chinese

Vera Chinese covers Suffolk County government and politics.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME