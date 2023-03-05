Cops: Pedestrian struck, killed in Hempstead

A man was struck and killed late Saturday in Hempstead while crossing a street, Nassau police said.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was attempting to cross the road near 455 Front Street at 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Impala, according to police.

He was about 30 years old and pronounced and died at the scene. The driver, a 56-year-old man, stayed at the scene and the Impala was impounded for a safety check, police said.

The investigation is continuing.