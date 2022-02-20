An 81-year-old man was struck and killed by a Honda Civic Saturday night in Hicksville while crossing a street, Nassau police said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing Jerusalem Avenue at Parc Lane at about 7:15 p.m. when he was struck by a 2005 Honda Civic driven by a 20-year-old man, police said.

The driver, whose identity not immediately released, waited at the scene for police to arrive. The pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was taken to a hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead, police said.

The investigation is continuing.