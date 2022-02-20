TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man, 81, struck and killed by car while crossing Hicksville street, police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

An 81-year-old man was struck and killed by a Honda Civic Saturday night in Hicksville while crossing a street, Nassau police said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing Jerusalem Avenue at Parc Lane at about 7:15 p.m. when he was struck by a 2005 Honda Civic driven by a 20-year-old man, police said.

The driver, whose identity not immediately released, waited at the scene for police to arrive. The pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was taken to a hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

A bilingual feelings chart in pre-K teacher Celica
Catholic schools turn to dual language instruction
"We're looking forward to a day when Plum
Advocates want Hochul's help to make Plum Island a national monument
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with
States calling on Biden to shift from pandemic to endemic policy
Parabit Systems Inc. is seeking a 10-year extension
ATM manufacturer seeks 10-year tax break extension to stay on LI
Adam Gonzalez, director of behavioral health at Stony
Anxiety, depression still being felt two years into pandemic
Friends of Connetquot River State Park Preserve president
Retelling of deadly 1937 fire spurs project to preserve Islip history
Didn’t find what you were looking for?