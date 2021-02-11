TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Pedestrian struck by three cars in fatal hit-and-run in Copiague, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police investigate after a man was

Suffolk County police investigate after a man was hit by three cars at Bayview Avenue and eastbound Sunrise Highway in Copiague Wednesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Walking across a Copiague street proved fatal for an Amityville man who was hit by a Jeep and then two other vehicles on Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

Gacia Laroche, 52, was crossing the eastbound Sunrise Highway from the north to the south, by the intersection of Bayview Avenue, when an man driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck crashed into him at about 10:20 p.m., police said.

That driver stopped and stayed at the site of the crash, police said.

"The pedestrian was then run over by two other vehicles that fled the scene," Suffolk police said.

Laroche was pronounced dead, police said..

Anyone who can help detectives should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Restaurants facing challenges during the winter months could Nassau reopens COVID grant program for struggling restaurants
The rental market in New York City has NY-area rent hikes are the lowest in 60 years due to COVID, data show
Geraldine Gruenthal, of Levittown, gets help with her Volunteer tax assistance program goes all virtual
A waterfront scene along the Freeport Nautical Mile Freeport a diverse, vibrant waterfront community
In East Norwich, James H. Vernon Middle School Nassau School Notebook: Virtual speakers enlighten students
In East Islip, second-graders at Connetquot Elementary School Suffolk School Notebook: Celebrities, authors make 'visits'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?