Walking across a Copiague street proved fatal for an Amityville man who was hit by a Jeep and then two other vehicles on Wednesday night, Suffolk police said.

Gacia Laroche, 52, was crossing the eastbound Sunrise Highway from the north to the south, by the intersection of Bayview Avenue, when an man driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck crashed into him at about 10:20 p.m., police said.

That driver stopped and stayed at the site of the crash, police said.

"The pedestrian was then run over by two other vehicles that fled the scene," Suffolk police said.

Laroche was pronounced dead, police said..

Anyone who can help detectives should call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.