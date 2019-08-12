A Selden teen was arraigned Monday morning on charges she hit and critically injured an 80-year-old pedestrian, then left the scene, while driving drunk, Suffolk County authorities said.

Christina Burns, 17, was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima Sunday along Ashford Drive in Bohemia when she left the roadway, struck two mailboxes, a basketball post and drove across a resident's lawn before striking Che Yeung, 80, of Bohemia, who was walking in the street, police said. Burns fled in her vehicle, police said.

Yeung was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she remained in critical condition Monday.

About 30 minutes later, police said, Burns was involved in a second crash at the intersection of Route 347 and Route 25 in Nesconset, police said. Details of that crash were not released but after an investigation into the extensive damage of her car, Burns was charged with drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury in connection with the first crash, police said.

Burns was held on $30,000 bond after being arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 1⅓ to 4 years in prison.

The night before Burns had slept at the home of Francis Rogalle on Ashford Drive, after attending a party at his house, police said. Burns left the home at around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said.

Rogalle, 50, was charged with violating Suffolk County’s Social Host Law.

He was issued an appearance ticket, authorities said, A violation of the Social Host Law is an unclassified misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 for a first-time offender.