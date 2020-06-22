A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault after police said he struck and injured two pedestrians while trying to avoid a crash Sunday night in Ronkonkoma.

Suffolk County police said the driver, Eric Boemper, of Victory Drive, Ronkonkoma, was charged with third-degree assault and issued a field appearance ticket to appear at arraignment at a later date in First District Court, Central Islip, after the crash at the intersection of Victory Drive and North 7th Street at about 7:25 p.m.

Police said Boemper was driving a 2006 Mazda 3 west on Victory Drive "at a high rate of speed" when he swerved to avoid another vehicle, crashed into a pole and the two pedestrians — identified only as a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man.

The two victims were both transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with what police termed "non-life-threatening injuries." Additional details were not immediately available.