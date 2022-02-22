TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Girl, 12, shot with pellet gun at Tanger Outlets, Suffolk police say

The entrance to Tanger Outlets in Deer Park,

The entrance to Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, June 10, 2020 Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A 12-year-old girl was shot with a pellet gun Monday while walking in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park — the second such incident in a span of less than 30 minutes, Suffolk police said.

The girl, who was not identified, was struck by a pellet fired from an airsoft gun by an individual in a passing vehicle at about 5:20 p.m., detectives said.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, potentially a Hyundai Elantra, occupied by three or four male individuals, police said.

The girl was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police did not disclose the nature of those injuries.

During their investigation, police said detectives determined the same vehicle was involved in a similar shooting on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon approximately 20 minutes earlier Monday.

Video of that shooting, released by police, showed two individuals on the sidewalk ducking out of the way as a shot was fired out the window of a moving vehicle. No one was injured in that shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on either shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Latest Long Island News

Billy Joel at Nassau Coliseum on December 11,
Nassau Coliseum at 50: Memories of the 'Old Barn'
Suffolk Republicans and Conservatives say they won't back
Suffolk GOP, Conservatives deny Pascale nod for reelection 
Dr. Salvatore Pardo, shown in 2018, says ER
Doctors say they're on the 'front lines of the misinformation war'
Nassau County Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury) has declared
Nassau legislator Siela Bynoe declares candidacy for Rep. Kathleen Rice's seat
Sherri Shepherd (L) appears at the Los Angeles
'Wendy Williams Show' ending, new Sherri Shepherd show ahead
FDNY Firefighter Jesse Gerhard.
Wake for FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard to be held today
Didn’t find what you were looking for?