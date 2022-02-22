A 12-year-old girl was shot with a pellet gun Monday while walking in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park — the second such incident in a span of less than 30 minutes, Suffolk police said.

The girl, who was not identified, was struck by a pellet fired from an airsoft gun by an individual in a passing vehicle at about 5:20 p.m., detectives said.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored four-door sedan, potentially a Hyundai Elantra, occupied by three or four male individuals, police said.

The girl was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police did not disclose the nature of those injuries.

During their investigation, police said detectives determined the same vehicle was involved in a similar shooting on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon approximately 20 minutes earlier Monday.

Video of that shooting, released by police, showed two individuals on the sidewalk ducking out of the way as a shot was fired out the window of a moving vehicle. No one was injured in that shooting.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on either shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.