Long IslandCrime

Police: Woman sought in theft of perfume from mall kiosk

Police say a woman caught on surveillance camera took 60 boxes of perfume valued at about $13,000.

A woman is being sought in the theft

A woman is being sought in the theft of 60 boxes of perfume from a kiosk at Roosevelt Field mall on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A woman is being sought in the theft of 60 boxes of perfume, valued at about $13,000, from a kiosk at Roosevelt Field mall late Tuesday, police said.

Nassau County police released a surveillance video Friday and detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.

Police said the theft took place at the Perfume Point kiosk at the mall on Old Country Road in East Garden City at 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 26.

No one was injured.

Police said the suspect is a woman in her 20s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.

