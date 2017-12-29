A woman is being sought in the theft of 60 boxes of perfume, valued at about $13,000, from a kiosk at Roosevelt Field mall late Tuesday, police said.

Nassau County police released a surveillance video Friday and detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.

Police said the theft took place at the Perfume Point kiosk at the mall on Old Country Road in East Garden City at 10:55 p.m. on Dec. 26.

No one was injured.

Police said the suspect is a woman in her 20s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.