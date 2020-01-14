An ex-Hempstead Village trustee who called himself a “dirty politician” after pleading guilty last year to corruption charges that included taking bribes will go to prison for 2 and 1/3 to 7 years following his sentencing Tuesday.

Perry Pettus, 63, surrendered to authorities in a Mineola courtroom after Nassau Supervising Judge Teresa Corrigan meted out his sentence.

The former elected official broke down in tears in court, telling the judge he was sorry for his actions, that his family needed him and that he wished he could get house arrest or probation.

In June, Pettus admitted to more than a dozen criminal charges after a half-dozen indictments put him at the center of a web of corruption that Nassau prosecutors say reached the village police force’s highest ranks.

Corrigan sentenced Pettus on charges including bribe-receiving, grand larceny, conspiracy, official misconduct and tampering with public records and a witness.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in an interview later that Pettus "used Hempstead government for his own greed and to enrich himself and to make sure that his friends were protected."

She added: "Today's sentence basically says to him: 'You're not above the law and you will be held accountable.'"

Voters first elected Pettus to the village’s board of trustee in 2002 and he previously served as Hempstead deputy mayor. He didn’t seek re-election last year.

With his guilty plea, Pettus admitted to an extortion scheme that preyed on Hispanic business owners, traffic ticket fixing and mortgage-related fraud. He also implicated four co-defendants criminally, including village Police Chief Paul Johnson and village Deputy Police Chief Richard Holland.

Both police supervisors have pleaded not guilty – Johnson to ticket fixing-related allegations and Holland to a bribery charge that prosecutors say was part of a scheme related to his promotion to his current job rank.

Tuesday’s sentencing came after at least three delays, including one in October when Corrigan spoke of her “concern, slash, disgust, slash, anger” after she said Pettus lied to probation officials by proclaiming innocence after his guilty plea.

The judge said later that month she was considering boosting his sentence to 2 and 1/3 to 7 years behind bars after an initial conditional commitment of 2 to 6 years in prison.

“I don’t know that I can let that go,” Corrigan remarked then.

But Pettus apologized at the time, saying: “My pride and ego got in the way. I’m a dirty politician."

Prosecutor Lisa Berk urged the judge then to consider a sentence of 5 to 15 years for Pettus because of his “shameless lies.” Berk objected Tuesday when defense attorney James Druker asked Corrigan to allow supporters of Pettus to speak on his behalf — an unusual request at a sentencing.

But Corrigan let three local ministers, along with a daughter and a stepdaughter of Pettus to speak on his behalf. They shared accounts of good deeds and asked for leniency.

"We're not here to say he did everything right. But we are asking for leniency and mercy," said Sedgwick Easley, pastor of Union Baptist Church in Hempstead and a village employee.

Druker said his client suffered from illnesses including diabetes and had lost his son in the last year. He urged Corrigan to consider the supporters' words about "the best side of Perry Pettus" before making her sentencing decision.

After calling a brief recess, Corrigan returned to the bench and acknowledged the words of Pettus' supporters and the defense's role in getting a favorable plea bargain. But she also cited "voluminous" and "damning" evidence against the defendant along with his lie to probation before sentencing him.

Pettus’ guilty plea came after his multiple arrests starting in the summer of 2018.

Prosecutors accused Pettus of pocketing more than $25,000 in bribes by extorting two local Hispanic restaurateurs with the help of businessman William Mendez, who pleaded not guilty to related charges that remain pending.

The two threatened to drive the victims out of business if they didn’t pay protection money, according to Singas' office.

Singas' office also accused Pettus of taking a cash bribe of at least $1,000 from Holland in exchange for a vote to promote him, and of taking part in ticket-fixing with Johnson and police Sgt. Joseph Savino – who maintains his innocence as his case also remains pending.

Prosecutors also said Pettus falsified records to get a mortgage for a North Carolina home.

"I think it's a good day for the people of Hempstead, that they understand that we're fighting for them and we're making sure that public officials don't take advantage of them," Singas also said Tuesday.