A furious Nassau judge had harsh words for former Hempstead Village trustee Perry Pettus Thursday, after he showed up for sentencing on corruption charges after telling probation officials he was innocent following his guilty plea.

Pettus, 63, took the guilty plea in June in Nassau County Court to more than a dozen charges that included bribe-receiving, grand larceny, conspiracy, official misconduct and tampering with public records and a witness.

Nassau Supervising Judge Teresa Corrigan told him then that she would sentence him to two to six years in prison under the plea deal.

But now that deal may be off and Pettus could face either more time behind bars or go to trial on six indictments, the judge indicated.

Corrigan said at Pettus’ court conference Thursday that she already had expressed to lawyers for the prosecution and defense her “concern, slash, disgust, slash, anger" with what was in Pettus' pre-sentence investigation report prepared by the probation department.

The document is a standard report completed in criminal cases before a defendant faces a judge for sentencing.

“He stood before me on June 13 and admitted his guilt to numerous crimes, walked across the street, went to probation and told probation he was innocent of everything,” Corrigan added in a terse voice.

The judge then laid out Pettus’ options as he listened at the defense table with one of his attorneys, the son of the defense team attorney who accompanied him on the day of his plea.

Corrigan said Pettus could return to court next week with the first attorney “and explain what happened and re-admit his guilt.”

If that didn’t happen, Corrigan said she could give Pettus a higher sentence because he’d broken the rules related to what he was supposed to do after pleading guilty.

The judge also put forth another possibility: she’d give Pettus his guilty plea back and he could go to trial.

“We’re getting ready to try his co-defendant anyway, so it’s no skin off this court’s apple if we try two people instead of one person,” Corrigan said.

The judge ordered the former public official back to court on Oct. 10.

Prosecutor Lisa Berk said she “would have a lot to say” at that time about what Pettus had told probation officials.

Pettus’ attorney, Scott Druker, declined to comment after leaving the courtroom.

Pettus’ guilty plea followed a litany of arrests since the summer of 2018.

Prosecutors had accused Pettus in part of pocketing more than $25,000 in bribes by extorting two local Hispanic restaurateurs with the help of businessman William Mendez, who has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The two threatened to drive the victims out of business if they didn’t pay protection money, according to prosecutors, who said Pettus made sure Mendez got favorable treatment from the village that included fast-tracking business permits.

Prosecutors also alleged Pettus took a cash bribe from village Deputy Police Chief Richard Holland in exchange for a vote to promote Holland — who also was indicted and maintains his innocence.

The Nassau district attorney’s office also accused Pettus of involvement in a ticket-fixing scheme that led to the indictments of village Police Chief Paul Johnson, village police Sgt. Joseph Savino — both of whom pleaded not guilty — and Mendez.

After Pettus’ June guilty plea, defense attorney James Druker said Pettus “accepted his responsibility" and was "going to pay the price for it."

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said after Pettus' plea that he “betrayed his constituents” and also called on Hempstead Village to clean up abuses in government.