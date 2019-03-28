Detectives want the public's help in nabbing the masked gunman who held up a Farmingdale pharmacy Thursday, Suffolk police said.

The robber demanded drugs as he displayed a handgun to the pharmacist at County Line Pharmacy on Broadhollow Road at 4:20 p.m., police said. The pharmacist complied, authorities said, and the gunman ran away toward Great Neck Road.

The suspect wore a dark-colored mask, sunglasses, a gray-hooded sweatshirt with front pockets, blue jeans and navy blue sneakers, police said. He appeared to be 35 to 40 years old and about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a stocky build, police said.

Detectives from the major case unit ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.