Old Bethpage gymnastics facility owner charged with forcible touching, Nassau police say

The owner of Phoenix Gymnastics in Old Bethpage

The owner of Phoenix Gymnastics in Old Bethpage has been charged with sexual abuse and forcible touching. Credit: Google Maps

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
The owner of an Old Bethpage gymnastics facility was arrested Thursday on charges that he "inappropriately touched" a 17-year-old while she was working for him at the gym, according to Nassau police.

Zvonimir Bosnjak, 60, of Huntington, faces charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching. He will be arraigned Jan. 7 in Mineola.

"I really cannot speak about that," said Boznjak, reached by phone Friday morning. He said his wife had hired a lawyer but he did not say who it was.

In a release, police said the alleged incidents occurred over the past year while the teen worked at Phoenix Gymnastics on Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Road and were reported to the police on Dec. 16.

Police asked anyone else who feels they may be a victim to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

The Phoenix Gymnastics website describes Bosnjak as a former coach of the national team of Yugoslavia and the coach of numerous gymnasts who competed at the national level. He has owned and directed the Phoenix facility since 1993.

