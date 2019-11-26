A Bronx man was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with attempted grand larceny after police said they caught him in a scheme to steal $4,500 from an 88-year-old Seaford woman.

Edward Rodriguez, 22, of the Grand Concourse, is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of third-degree attempted grand larceny on Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead, Nassau County detectives said.

It was unclear late Monday if he had retained an attorney.

Police said Rodriguez worked with another man in a scam perpetrated against the woman by trying to trick her into giving a man posing as an attorney $4,500 to help a caller who identified himself as her grandson in need of bail money.

The victim received a phone call from a man who said he was her grandson and that he had been arrested, police said in a news release. That man told her she would be receiving another call from an attorney, police said. A call later came from a man who told her to leave $4,500 in bail money in the mailbox in front of her home, police said.

That’s when the victim called police. Officers told her to place money in the mailbox, as the man had instructed.

Rodriquez showed up a short time later and was arrested at about 5 p.m. by Seventh Squad detectives and Bureau of Special Operations police officers, police said.

Detectives urge anyone who may have been a victim of such an incident to contact their local precinct or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.