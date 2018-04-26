Driver flees after crashing into pole, Suffolk police say
Police are searching for the driver of a white pickup truck that crashed into a utility pole around midnight Wednesday on Montauk Highway in West Sayville, knocking out electrical service in the area.
The crash occurred near Greenview Circle and was reported in a 911 call at 12:03 a.m., Suffolk County police said.
Police said the pickup struck the utility pole, cracking it, before it came to rest on the front lawn of a business. The driver then fled the scene on foot, police said.
A K-9 search was undertaken, but police said that as of 5:30 a.m. the driver had not been located.
Police said PSEG Long Island was notified due to power outages. It was not clear how many customers were affected.
