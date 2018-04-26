TODAY'S PAPER
Driver flees after crashing into pole, Suffolk police say

The driver fled the scene after crashing into

The driver fled the scene after crashing into a pole late Wednesday in West Sayville, Suffolk County police said. Photo Credit: On Scene Photography Inc. / Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are searching for the driver of a white pickup truck that crashed into a utility pole around midnight Wednesday on Montauk Highway in West Sayville, knocking out electrical service in the area.

The crash occurred near Greenview Circle and was reported in a 911 call at 12:03 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Police said the pickup struck the utility pole, cracking it, before it came to rest on the front lawn of a business. The driver then fled the scene on foot, police said.

A K-9 search was undertaken, but police said that as of 5:30 a.m. the driver had not been located.

Police said PSEG Long Island was notified due to power outages. It was not clear how many customers were affected.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

