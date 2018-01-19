TODAY'S PAPER
SPCA: $2,000 reward in case of dog thrown from car in Holtsville

This pit bull was thrown out of a

This pit bull was thrown out of a car Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Holtsville, the SPCA said. Photo Credit: Suffolk SPCA

By Newsday Staff
The Suffolk SPCA said Friday it is offering a $2,000 reward in the case of a “blatant act of animal cruelty” involving a pit bull thrown out of a car in Holtsville.

The incident, reported to police by a Good Samaritan, happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Elmhurst Street and Washington Avenue, the SPCA said.

Witnesses said the dog was “thrown” from a silver four-door vehicle, according to the SPCA.

Suffolk police took the dog, covered in dried blood, to an animal hospital. The dog suffered a cut, the SPCA said.

The reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for dumping the dog, the SPCA said.

Anyone with information is urged to confidentially call the SPCA at 631-382-7722.

