TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Bellport man charged after 2 severely malnourished dogs found, SPCA says

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

A Bellport man faces two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty after admitting to being the owner of two severely malnourished pit bulls, the Suffolk County SPCA said.

Ra Quan Wessley, 22, was issued a field appearance ticket and is due in First District Court in Central Islip on Jan. 24, said Roy Gross, chief of the SPCA.

Each charge carries a maximum 1 year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

The police agency acted on a tip Friday evening and investigated where the male dogs were at in a house on Robinwood Drive East in Mastic Beach.

“Two dogs were in the yard living in a dirt-filled, metal fenced kennel with no food or water,” Gross said Saturday. “The bowls were empty. One of the dogs looks like a skeleton.” The two dogs plus another inside the house were taken to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter.

Wessley was found at his home in Bellport. While he didn’t live at the home Mastic Beach, he admitted to being the owner of the dogs, Gross said.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be added.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) holds the Purple LI soldier finally awarded Purple Heart for WWI service
Peter Farrell and his 28-foot sloop Blue Dog. Coast Guard suspends search for missing LI sailor
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on May 12. Sources: Cuomo discussed possible White House run
The Timothy Hill Children's Ranch in Riverhead. Two men sue group home for boys, allege they were abused
The West Islip Fire Department and Suffolk County Police: Driver loses control, crashes into pillar
Restorative technicians Brooke Tedesco, left, and Sabrina Decopain Polio-like disease hits three kids on Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search