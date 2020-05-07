A pizza delivery man was killed on the job Wednesday when his car was struck head-on by a SUV driven by a motorist on a suspended license, Suffolk County police said.

Carlos Mora, 49, of Babylon, was pronounced dead following the 4:30 p.m. crash on Bergen Avenue in West Babylon, police said late Wednesday night in a statement. He had been working for Gino’s Pizza in Babylon at the time, authorities said.

Mora was making a delivery while behind the wheel of a 2015 Toyota Prius, when it was struck by a 2012 Jeep Liberty driven by Michelle Cordovano, cops said.

Cordovano’s Liberty was headed north on Bergen Avenue but then “crossed into the southbound lane” immediately before the fatal collision, police said.

Mora was pronounced dead on scene by a paramedic from West Babylon Rescue Ambulance, police said. A physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the crash, officials said.

Police said Cordovano, 28, of West Babylon, and a female passenger were treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Cordovano was charged with driving on a suspended license and will appear at a later date in First District Court in Central Islip to answer the charge, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if she was represented by an attorney.