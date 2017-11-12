This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Cops: Pizza delivery man robbed at knifepoint, suspect arrested

Officers searched the area in Port Jefferson Station for two hours before finding the suspect on a nearby street.

Ricardo Vargas, 27, of Selden was charged after he robbed a pizza delivery man at knifepoint in Port Jefferson Station on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, police say. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A Selden man was arrested after he robbed a pizza delivery man at knifepoint, Suffolk County police said Sunday.

There were no injuries.

Police said the robbery happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday when Ricardo Vargas, 27, ordered food from Bella Maria Restaurant and Pizzeria in Coram, to be delivered to a King Street residence in Port Jefferson Station.

Vargas selected the delivery address at random and waited nearby, police said. When the delivery man arrived Vargas approached him, displayed a knife, and demanded money.

Police said the delivery man complied, and Vargas fled on foot with cash and the food.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, called 911, and Sixth Precinct Police officers, Sixth Squad detectives, Aviation Section officers and Canine Section officers responded, police said. After searching the area for about two hours they located and arrested Vargas on nearby Hewes Street.

Vargas was charged with first-degree robbery and was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant issued for him. Details of the nature of that warrant were not immediately available.

Vargas is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

