A man shot to death in front of his Plainview home may have had a dispute with another motorist before he was gunned down, Nassau police said Thursday.

Justin Gottlieb, 27, was shot multiple times at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Margaret Drive East as he tried to exit his red Ford Explorer, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone to come forward who may have witnessed an altercation between Gottlieb and another motorist after he left his job in Jericho and headed home.

"Somewhere between Jericho and Plainview something happened between Justin and a white four-door sedan,” said Nassau police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the homicide unit.

Asked if it was a case of road rage, Fitzpatrick said it's a possibility.

“Whether it looked like a road rage or some kind of argument or anything that looks out of the ordinary,” he said. “We are asking for the public’s help.”

Fitzpatrick said the victim had no indications of anything awry in his life.

Gottlieb was “pretty much a work and home type of guy," he said.

The ride home took Gottlieb about 30 minutes, Fitzpatrick said. Gottlieb stopped near his home and was shot.

"Somebody had to see something," he said. “It’s rush-hour going home.”

Fitzpatrick said the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital about 6:41 p.m. Tuesday.