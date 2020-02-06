Two Suffolk County men, already facing murder charges in New Jersey, have been arrested in connection with the killing of a man in front of his Plainview home on Jan. 14, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

Douglas Coudrey, 22 of Eastport, and Kenneth Regan, 21 of Centereach will be arraigned Thursday in District Court in Hempstead in connection with the murder of Justin Gottlieb, 27, Nassau police said.

Gottlieb was shot multiple times just after 5:30 p.m. on Margaret Drive East as he tried to exit his red Ford Explorer, police said.

Nassau police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commander of the Nassau police homicide squad, said the victim, who was on his way home from his job in Jericho, was targeted, potentially after a dispute with another motorist.

“We don’t believe this to be a random incident," Fitzpatrick said last month. "We believe it to be a targeted incident.”

Coudrey and Regan were arrested last month in New Jersey after gunshots fired from their vehicle killed the driver of a Honda Civic and left another passengers in critical condition on westbound Interstate 80 in Lodi, authorities said.

In that incident, Regan and Coudrey had followed the victims’ vehicle from Manhattan into New Jersey before pulling alongside it and firing multiple times, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police who responded to the scene found a black 2019 Honda stopped in a middle lane. Inside the car, they found Luis Perez, 27, of the Bronx, with gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bergen County prosecutor’s office. A passenger in the front seat, Jose Mercado, 24, also of the Bronx, was shot in the chest and remained in critical condition Thursday, officials said.

A second passenger was uninjured, prosecutors said.

Regan and Coudrey were both charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, officials said.

A press briefing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Nassau police headquarters in Mineola.

Check back for updates on this developing story.