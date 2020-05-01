A Plainview man was arrested on endangerment charges Thursday after police said he accidentally fired a shotgun in his home and pellets went through the walls of the house next door — into a juvenile girl's bedroom.

Nassau County Second Squad detectives investigated the incident after officers responding to a suspicious occurrence call at a home on Orchard Street around 2 a.m. and were told by the girl's mother that she had found two holes through the second-floor exterior wall to her daughter's bedroom and that a pellet had been found on the floor.

An investigation found that a window on the neighboring home had been "shattered and boarded up," police said, and that the resident of that house, identified as Daniel Parisi, 33, of 82 Orchard Street, had "accidentally discharged a shotgun from within his home."

Police said the pellets crashed through the window and ended up piercing the bedroom wall next door. A second pellet pierced an interior wall next door, as well, police said.

Parisi was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, prohibited use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Court records show Parisi was scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Mineola.