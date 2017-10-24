Three Nassau County teens arrested in a stolen car case have now been linked to more than a dozen other crimes, including 10 car thefts, most of them in the past two months, county police said Tuesday.

The latest charges stem from the arrest Sunday of twin brothers from Manhasset who were accused of stealing a 2017 Jeep from a Glen Head driveway earlier in the day, police said.

Twins Issac and Isaiah Brown, both 16, then drove to Westbury and picked up Taylon Hill, 18, of New Cassel, police said. Hill used a forged credit card to buy food and gas, police said.

After the trio were tracked down and arrested Sunday night, police said they were able to link them to a series of past crimes.

They were linked to an Oyster Bay Cove home burglary on Oct. 21, and larcenies from automobiles on Jan. 14 in New Cassel and Oct. 21 in Oyster Bay, police said.

They were linked by police to 10 car thefts:

Aug. 19, Thomaston, a 2013 Audi Q5.

Oct. 8, Mill Neck, a 2017 Porsche Macan.

Oct. 9, Great Neck, a 2015 Mercedes-Benz.

Oct. 12, Old Brookville, a 2017 BMW.

Oct. 13, Manhasset, a 2016 Honda Civic.

Oct. 14, Mill Neck, a 2016 Lexus IS300.

Oct. 18, Muttontown, a 2017 Porsche Macan.

Oct. 18, Muttontown, a 2016 Mercedes-Benz G550.

Oct. 21, Laurel Hollow, a 2016 Audi S8.

Oct. 21, Oyster Bay, a 2016 Lexus GX46.

All three defendants were awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

In addition to the charges from Monday’s arrest, police said the following charges were lodged:

Issac Brown was also charged with burglary, 11 counts of grand larceny, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, petty larceny and criminal trespass.

Isaiah Brown was charged 11 counts of grand larceny, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, petty larceny and criminal trespass.

Hill was charged with criminal mischief, and he had an open warrant for possession of stolen property.