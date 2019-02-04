Five Queens women who Nassau police said stole merchandise from several Victoria Secret’s stores in Nassau face grand larceny charges.

The thefts, police said, occurred on Jan. 24 and Feb. 2 at the retailer’s Hicksville, Oceanside and New Hyde Park stores.

Police said the women “removed items from the shelves” without paying for them, but authorities did not specify what goods.

Ariel Phipps, 19, Adrian Phipps, 18, Adriana Phipps, 18, and Armoni Nesbit, 21, all of Far Rockaway, and Mariah Pearson, 20, of Arverne, were taken into custody Saturday. Police did not say if the three Phipps women are related.

In First District Court in Hempstead Monday, a judge set bail for Nesbit at $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash; for Ariel and Adrian Phipps, $4,000 bond or $2,000 cash; for Pearson, $2,000 bond or $1,000 cash, and Adriana Phipps, $1,000 bond or $500 cash, according to court records. None of the defendants posted bail and all are scheduled to return to court Wednesday, the records show.