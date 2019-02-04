TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
35° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

5 women charged in thefts from 3 Victoria's Secret stores, police say

Police said they have arrested, top row, from

Police said they have arrested, top row, from left: Ariel Phipps, 19, Adriana Phipps, 18, Armoni Nesbit, 21; and, bottom row, left: Adrian Phipps, 18, and Mariah Pearson, 20, and charged them with grand larceny.  Photo Credit: NCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Five Queens women who Nassau police said stole merchandise from several Victoria Secret’s stores in Nassau face grand larceny charges.

The thefts, police said, occurred on Jan. 24 and Feb. 2 at the retailer’s Hicksville, Oceanside and New Hyde Park stores.

Police said the women “removed items from the shelves” without paying for them, but authorities did not specify what goods.

Ariel Phipps, 19, Adrian Phipps, 18, Adriana Phipps, 18, and Armoni Nesbit, 21, all of Far Rockaway, and Mariah Pearson, 20, of Arverne, were taken into custody Saturday. Police did not say if the three Phipps women are related.

In First District Court in Hempstead Monday, a judge set bail for Nesbit at $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash; for Ariel and Adrian Phipps, $4,000 bond or $2,000 cash; for Pearson, $2,000 bond or $1,000 cash, and Adriana Phipps, $1,000 bond or $500 cash, according to court records. None of the defendants posted bail and all are scheduled to return to court Wednesday, the records show.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Fog blankets County Road 101 in Medford on Forecast: Enjoy the warmth 'while you can'
Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) at Trotta expected to make Suffolk County exec run
Harendra Singh is seen outside federal court in Power on Trial: Singh testifies; defense gets its turn
Suffolk County Legis. Tom Cilmi, center, the GOP GOP, Bellone trade barbs over arts funding
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo delivers the 2019 NY tax collections down $2.8B as budget concerns rise
State Police on Monday investigate the scene where Cops: Human skeletal remains found near parkway