Long Island Crime

Mineola man threated to stab woman, punched officer, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Police arrested a Mineola man who "menaced" a 52-year-old woman early Tuesday morning in a Mineola Boulevard parking lot by saying he was going to stab her and then lunging toward her, Nassau police said.

She retreated and called 911 at around 1:55 a.m., according to the police.

The suspect, Peter Belton, 29, of Mineola, was next spotted by an officer walking in Mineola on 2nd Street, police said, but after being asked to stop, became "combative."

Belton "then with a closed fist struck the officer in the face," according to the police. "As the officer attempted to place the defendant under arrest, the defendant began to flail his arms causing both men to fall to the ground."

The arrival of more officers helped secure Belton's arrest at about 2:22 a.m.

The woman was unharmed but the officer "suffered substantial pain, swelling, bruising and lacerations to his face and both hands," police said. Belton's elbow was injured; both men were taken to the Nassau University Medical Center to be evaluated and treated.

Belton was charged with menancing, assault, and resisting arrest, and "will be arraigned when medically practical," the police said, adding he has no prior arrests.

