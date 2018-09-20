Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandCrime

2 officers injured in head-on crash in Wyandanch, police say

A driver was charged with reckless driving after the crash, Suffolk County police said.

The scene of the crash on Mount Avenue in Wyandanch on Wednesday night. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Central Islip man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with reckless driving after he struck a Suffolk County police cruiser head-on in Wyandanch, police said.

No one was seriously injured, police said.

James Gross, 44, was driving a 2018 Acura north on Mount Avenue when he crashed into the First Precinct patrol car heading south about 9:35 p.m., police said.

Gross, who has an outstanding warrant from North Carolina, was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said. Arraignment information was not immediately available.

Gross and the two officers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

The officers were treated for “minor” injuries and released, police said. Gross was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

