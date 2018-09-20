A Central Islip man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with reckless driving after he struck a Suffolk County police cruiser head-on in Wyandanch, police said.

No one was seriously injured, police said.

James Gross, 44, was driving a 2018 Acura north on Mount Avenue when he crashed into the First Precinct patrol car heading south about 9:35 p.m., police said.

Gross, who has an outstanding warrant from North Carolina, was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said. Arraignment information was not immediately available.

Gross and the two officers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

The officers were treated for “minor” injuries and released, police said. Gross was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.