She crashed into an unmarked police car stopped at a traffic light, then collided with a utility pole and a house, police said.

Now, a Greenlawn woman faces arraignment Thursday after she was charged with driving while intoxicated in a crash that police said injured two uniformed Suffolk County police officers Wednesday evening in Huntington Station.

Police said Katerina Hirasekova, 42, was driving northbound on Maplewood Road when she crashed her 2019 Volkswagen SUV into the rear of the unmarked car, which had stopped for a red light at the intersection at Lodge Avenue.

After hitting the patrol car, police said Hirasekova continued through the intersection, striking and breaking a utility pole, then hitting a house — and striking the home's gas main.

The two officers in the patrol car were transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Both National Grid and PSEG responded to the scene to repair the damaged utility pole and gas main.

Police said Hirasekova was charged with DWI and was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct. She faces arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not known if she was represented by counsel.