Woman drunk when she hit police car in Huntington Station, police say

Suffolk County police said a Greenlawn woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash Wednesday night that injured two Suffolk County police officers. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
She crashed into an unmarked police car stopped at a traffic light, then collided with a utility pole and a house, police said.

Now, a Greenlawn woman faces arraignment Thursday after she was charged with driving while intoxicated in a crash that police said injured two uniformed Suffolk County police officers Wednesday evening in Huntington Station.

Police said Katerina Hirasekova, 42, was driving northbound on Maplewood Road when she crashed her 2019 Volkswagen SUV into the rear of the unmarked car, which had stopped for a red light at the intersection at Lodge Avenue.

After hitting the patrol car, police said Hirasekova continued through the intersection, striking and breaking a utility pole, then hitting a house — and striking the home's gas main.

The two officers in the patrol car were transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Both National Grid and PSEG responded to the scene to repair the damaged utility pole and gas main.

Police said Hirasekova was charged with DWI and was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct. She faces arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not known if she was represented by counsel.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

