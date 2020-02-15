A man was charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday night after he made a turn, only to crash into a police car, in South Farmingdale, Nassau police said.

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. after the northbound vehicle turned “in front of the officer,” a police spokeswoman said.

The officer, who was headed south on Merritts Road near Country Court, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Photographs show a white van and a dented police car.

Police did not release the name of the driver charged in the crash.