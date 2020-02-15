TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Drunk driver crashed into police car in South Farmingdale, Nassau police say

Nassau County police and South Farmingdale firefighters responded

Nassau County police and South Farmingdale firefighters responded to an accident involving a Nassau County police vehicle at Merritts Road and Country Court Friday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man was charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday night after he made a turn, only to crash into a police car, in South Farmingdale, Nassau police said.

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. after the northbound vehicle turned “in front of the officer,” a police spokeswoman said.

The officer, who was headed south on Merritts Road near Country Court, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Photographs show a white van and a dented police car.

Police did not release the name of the driver charged in the crash.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

