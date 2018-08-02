A driver seeking to elude police smashed his vehicle into a Highway Patrol car and led officers on a 20-minute pursuit through Suffolk County streets and highways Wednesday night, police said.

There were no injuries and police said they arrested one of the two men who had been in the car, but it was not clear whether he was the driver. The other was at large Thursday morning.

A Highway Patrol officer had tried to pull over a speeding 2013 Dodge Charger on southbound Brentwood Road near Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore about 11:30 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The driver made a U-turn, rammed into the front end of the patrol car, made another U-turn and continued south, police said.

The Dodge got on Union Boulevard, then the Southern State Parkway east to the Sunrise Highway service road, where it hit another patrol car, police said.

The fleeing driver continued east on Sunrise Highway to Exit 55 and headed north on Route 101 before stopping at the corner of Bayview Avenue and Brookhaven Avenue in North Bellport about 11:50 p.m., police said.

Trevon Johnson, 23, of Medford, was arrested about 10 minutes later on Michigan Avenue in North Bellport, police said. The other man has not yet been located, police said.

Johnson was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday on charges of second-degree harassment and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.