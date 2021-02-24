The driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee rammed a police car at a gas station then fled, only to crash into a snow bank, ram another police car, and then crash one last time in Mount Sinai early Wednesday morning, Suffolk police said.

Two police officers were injured. They were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released. The driver, Christopher Cruz, 30, who is homeless, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released, police said.

The 2015 Jeep was taken from the driveway of a home on Oakland Avenue in Port Jefferson Station around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police officers in an unmarked car then saw Cruz drive into the parking lot of a Mobil gas station on Route 112. Officers in marked police vehicles then arrived and that is where Cruz first rammed a police car, injuring an officer, before driving off, police said.

A short time later, Cruz lost control of the car, slamming into a snow bank near the intersection of Canal Road and Strathmore Court in Mount Sinai. That is where he rammed a police car for a second time, but failed to get away and crashed into another snow bank instead at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, the police said.

A second officer was hurt while Cruz was being taken into custody, police said.

Cruz was charged with grand larceny, assault, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. His arraignment is set for Wednesday.

