A pedestrian was struck by a Porsche being pursued by police from Hempstead Village to the Uniondale area Thursday afternoon, Nassau police said.

Hempstead police were following the car, whose driver hit a pedestrian before the chase ended on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Nassau police said.

Photos of the scene, near the county Social Services offices, show a silver Porsche with front and back end damage.

One photo shows a head-on collision between the Porsche and a black Chevrolet sport utility vehicle. The SUV appears undamaged, but the crash crumpled the sports car’s front end.

Hempstead Village police did not immediately provide details.

The pedestrian’s condition was not immediately available, and Nassau police said its detectives were investigating the circumstances of the crash.