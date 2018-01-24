A police pursuit that began in Middle Island late Wednesday morning ended with the arrest of a fugitive whose BMW was spotted by aviation officers outside a Ronkonkoma home, police said.

The man, who was wanted on warrants and other charges, had evaded the Suffolk police firearms suppression team when officers approached a home on Flower Hill Road in Shirley at 11:15 a.m., they said.

Suffolk police did not identify the wanted man and have yet to say what prompted the warrants or what charges he faces.

After the fugitive took off from the Shirley residence, the police broadcast a description of his BMW; an officer saw the car on Route 25 in Middle Island, police said.

The officer tried to pull the fugitive over, but he drove off, sparking the pursuit, police said.

Police officers from canine, emergency service and at least three precincts searched for the suspect; he was located and arrested at about 11:45 a.m. outside a home on Chestnut Avenue in Ronkonkoma, police said.