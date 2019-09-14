TODAY'S PAPER
Driver led cops on 90 minute chase in Suffolk County, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 90-minute pursuit of a man who fled from officers trying to stop him for driving erratically finally ended when stop sticks brought his 2002 Ford van to a halt, Suffolk police said.

Thomas Celeste, 50, of Mastic, first was spotted on Montauk Highway west of William Floyd Parkway in Shirley at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, police said.

A police helicopter then tracked Celeste, and the stop sticks were deployed at Route 112 and Horseblock Road in Medford, police said. Those devices puncture car tires, typically with upward pointing spikes.

The van eventually came to a stop and he was arrested at about 1:40 a.m., police said.

Celeste was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. 

He is expected to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.  

