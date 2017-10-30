A Hauppauge woman led police on a miles-long pursuit Monday afternoon before she crashed and was arrested, Suffolk police said.

Shaina Eisenberg, 22, was going east on Granny Road in Medford when police tried to stop her BMW about 1:30 p.m., but she took off, almost hitting an officer, authorities said.

About 20 minutes later, she crashed into a fence on Artist Lake Drive in Middle Island and was arrested, along with her passenger, police said.

Video footage showed a high-speed chase in which a black BMW was followed by several marked patrol vehicles. At one point, pieces of a wooden fence could be seen on the roadway as police vehicles zipped along on a grassy yard, going through the gap in the fence and back on the road.

Vehicles on the other side of the road pulled over onto the shoulder as the pursuit continued, the footage shows.

Eisenberg was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The BMW’s passenger, Kevin Burke, 24, of Holbrook, was charged with first-degree loitering, a misdemeanor lodged against someone accompanying at least one other person to illegally use or possess drugs.

Police did not give details about why they wanted to initially stop Eisenberg.