State Police: Crackdown on distracted driving this weekend

Operation Hang Up involves the use of marked and unmarked vehicles in a stepped up enforcement effort.

A statewide crackdown on distracted driving — including texting while driving — begins Thursday and continues through Monday, State Police said.

As part of Operation Hang Up, state troopers across Long Island and other jurisdictions will be using marked and unmarked vehicles, police said.

More than 215,000 summonses were issued during last year’s crackdown, police said.

The initiative is part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Since the effort began in 2011, police said they have noticed that the number of summonses for cellphone use has declined each year as hands-free technology become more prevalent.

At the same time, the increased use of smartphones has resulted in an increase every year for summonses for texting while driving, police said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that 3,450 people were killed in 2016 in crashes caused by distracted driving.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

