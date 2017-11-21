A Seaford man was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after officers on routine patrol Monday spotted his Jeep failing to maintain its travel lane in South Farmingdale, police said.

Thomas Mancinelli, 58, of Maywood Drive, was arrested after a traffic stop of his gray 2014 Jeep on southbound Merritts Road at about 10:30 p.m., Nassau County police said.

During that stop, police said Mancinelli exhibited “slurred speech, glassy bloodshot eyes” and had “an odor of an alcoholic beverage from his breath.”

Police said a subsequent search of the vehicle by Second Precinct officers, led to the recovery of a hypodermic syringe and a melted powder covered silver spoon — the powder “believed to be heroin,” police said.

A half-full cup of vodka was recovered from the center console of the Jeep, police said.

In addition to being charged with DWAI/drugs, police said Mancinelli also was charged with DWAI/drugs-alcohol and with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.